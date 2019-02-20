50 Cent Afraid For His Life After Alleged NYPD Threat

50 Cent has been shot 9 times and has never seen a beef he isn’t willing to cook, but the rapper now claims he fears for his life. That’s what happens when a higher up in the NYPD allegedly urged cops to shoot the Queens rapper on sight.

Ferrarri took to Instagram, of course, to share his concern.

“I’m afraid for my life, I haven’t been able to sleep since I heard of this,” said Fif in a caption for a screen cap of the original New York Daily News story. “The cops never notified me of the threat. I’m closing all my business in New York. I may have to sue the city.

The cop in question, Emanuel Gonzalez, is denying he ever made the threat.

50’s lawyer told TMZ, “Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward. He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun.”

