New Disney+ Marvel Shows Will Be Directly Tied To MCU

With rumors that every fan favorite Marvel show canceled on Netflix would eventually find new life on Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+, it seemed like they were bound to attract a huge number of potential subscribers, but with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s latest revelation, Disney+ might rival Netflix’s number of subscribers.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Kevin Feige stated that the new Marvel shows that are going in production for the new Disney streaming service will be directly tied into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that’s been dominating the box office for more than a decade now.

“They will be entirely interwoven with both the current MCU, the past MCU, and the future of the MCU.”

Word? How much is Disney+ going to be charging monthly so we can begin to work our budget around that expense?

For now the only new shows that have been confirmed for Disney+ are a series featuring The Winter Soldier and Falcon teaming up to fight a new group of villains; a Scarlet Witch and Vision adventure; and a Loki series which features him meddling in some of mankind’s most historic events. Sounds fun.

As for what Marvel has planned for their cinematic universe, Kevin Feige’s playing those plans close to the chest but does reveal when they’ll be making those announcements.

“As we’ve been doing for years, aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers:Endgame or Spider-Man: Far From Home until post Endgame and Spider-Man.”

So if Disney+ does resurrect Daredevil does that mean we’ll get a Spider-Man cameo in a few episodes? Will we see Luke Cage team with Black Panther for an episode or two? The possibilities are endless and we can’t wait to get some more answers.