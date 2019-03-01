‘Hellboy’ Gets His Hands Dirty & Bloody In Second Red-Band Trailer

Guillermo Del Toro’s Hellboy films holds a special place in fanboys hearts. Although demand for a third installment to give the would be trilogy some closure, fans of the dark comic book weren’t mad at how things were looking when the first trailer for the reboot dropped a minute ago.

In the second redband trailer to Neil Marshall’s film about the demon from hell turned secret government agent, we learn that a sorceress played by Milla Jovovich is out to end the world and the only people who can stop her is Hellboy (David Harbour) and his team of supernatural beings including a… werecheetah? Filled with CGI driven special effects, bloody fades, and Hellboy getting his swerve on in a bloody shower, the red-band trailer definitely makes the Hellboy reboot seem like it might be worth a watch come spring.

Hellboy hits theaters this April 10.