The Guy Who Dyes Kanye West’s Hair Explains Himself [Photos]

Kanye West has been experimenting with his hair color lately. So of course, someone tracked down the hairstylist responsible for the Skittles bag-worthy hues Yeezy has been coloring his hair.

Page Six tracked down Daniel Moon, owner of HAIR Salon, where West goes to color his non-wavy ceasar.

“This time, I was allowed to be more detailed, which made me super happy because with more time I can create a more original, multi-dimensional piece,” said Moon of Yeezy’s latest, rainbow-flavor dye job. “Making [it] look real and believable from every direction of the head can be a challenge, but we accomplished that really nicely. The energy in the room was vibrating.”

Was it now? More details on the inspiration:

Moon was inspired to create the splatter-painted style after visiting LA art fairs the weekend before, and wanting “to push the prior two styles that we had collaborated on and take them to the next level. Knowing how inspired Kanye is by color and light and artists like James Turrell helps guide the collaborations.”

It all clicked, he continued, “[once] we found that lava red, which we started using with the last time we worked together. [It] felt like a spirit color for him. When you have your spirit color it tends to ignite something inside, and that’s when the magic happens.”

“Personally, I really enjoyed the final outcome and felt like Kanye did too, so I think everybody is pretty stoked,” he added.

Photos: Splash News

