Part 2 Of R. Kelly’s ‘GMA’ Interview Featured Girlfriends Defending Him

In the second portion of the Good Morning America interview with R. Kelly, women connected to the singer tearfully defended him. From their vantage point, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary both believe that the allegations Kelly faces are all lies and a ploy from their parents to get money.

The two women who live with R. Kelly are defending him and their relationship with him. Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King they love Kelly even though their families claim he has brainwashed them. The women said there is nothing inappropriate about their relationship with the 52-year-old.

“What is your relationship, both of you, with R. Kelly?” King asked.

“We’re with him, that’s our relationship,” Clary said.

“Yeah, we’re with him, yeah, that’s what it is,” Savage said.

“We live with him, and we’re in a relationship with him, we just said it,” Clary said.

“A very strong relationship as well,” Savage added.

“Both of you?” King asked.

“Yes,” they said, with Savage adding, “Most definitely.”

