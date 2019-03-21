Kotal Kahn Revealed, Catches Fade From Jacqui Briggs & ‘Mortal Kombat 11″ Closed Beta Details Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11 is literally just weeks away and to keep the hype building this week’s KombatKast announced the return of Mortal Kombat X veterans Kotal Kahn and Jacqui Briggs, and we now know when the closed beta will begin.

The list of characters continues to grow.

Kotal Kahn, the now ruler of Outworld who took the throne following the death of Shao Kahn, is back and has some new tricks for players to use to brutalize their opponents. Added to his already vast repertoire of moves is the ability to shapeshift into a large cat and gain strength from drinking the blood of his opponents. Kahn when first introduced felt like you were playing with one of the games sub-bosses like Kintaro or Goro.

The trailer is billed as Kotal Kahn’s reveal but while watching you will quickly learn that it’s Jacqui Briggs who is clearly getting all of the shine. The daughter of Jax is now fully committed to kickboxing and martial arts, combine that with her military training, and high tech weaponry at her disposal makes her a deadly adversary, and we learn that in the clip.

We don’t see Kahn’s fatality, but we definitely get our lust for gratuitous violence we have come to love from Mortal Kombat as Jacqui gets to show us what she can do when “FINISH HIM” flashes across the screen and its absolutely glorious. We won’t spoil it for you, so do yourself a favor and watch her in action below.

Mortal Komabt 11 launches April 23 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch and PC. The beta which begins next week on Wednesday, March 27 at 8 a.m. PDT in North America and will run through Sunday, March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.and will be available to those who pre-ordered the game. Players will have access to Baraka, Jade, Kabal, Scarlet, and Scorpion all of their moves, fatalities and will get to try out the all-new Custom Character Variation System, a variety of skins, Gear, Special Abilities, Intro and Victory Cinemas, Taunts and Brutalities.

You will also be able to try a new mode called Towers of Time where players will be able to test their skills through various challenges as well as online multiplayer where you can take on other participants. So get hyped and watch the trailer for the Mortal Kombat 11 beta low.

Photo: NetherRealm Studios/WB Games