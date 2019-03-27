“STAR” Exclusive: Watch Alex Challenge Gigi To A Listening Party Competition

Ryan Destiny Faces Off Against Keke Palmer On “Star”

It’s Wednesday, which means a brand new episode of “STAR” airs on FOX tonight. We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. This season has been a doozy right?!

Sidenote: Ryan Destiny and Keke Palmer are two of our favorite young black actresses on television right now.

Here’s a rundown on what to expect from the episode:

With ASA nominations approaching, Alex and Gigi’s rivalry heats up into a sing off, while both of their family dramas come to a head. Star struggles with being away from Davis, as Noah battles his old vice. Miss Bruce, Simone and Cotton make a startling discovery that could help Star get out of jail. Meanwhile, Cassie and Maurice team up for a take-down in the all-new “Toxic” episode of STAR airing Wednesday, March 27 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.