Lil Kim “Go Awff,” Solange “Way to the Show” & More | Daily Visuals 4.1.19

Just a few days ago it was reported that the Queen Bee, Lil Kim was readying her first studio album in 14 years and now that she’s officially back in the game you knew it was only a matter of time before she dropped some new visuals to get her hive buzzing.

In her new video for “Go Awff” the BK OG goes back to what she knows best and rocks multiple sexy outfits while styling in front of a private jet on a runway filled with models striking a few poses. Wonder if this is the same jet Bow Wow tried to front with. Just sayin.’

Keeping with the theme of women in charge, Solange comes through with her self-directed clip to “Way to the Show” where she seduces the camera in some skimpy outfits and Rapunzel length like hair.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Ciara, Lion Babe featuring Raekwon, and more.

LIL KIM – “GO AWFF”

SOLANGE – “WAY TO THE SHOW”

CIARA – “THINKIN BOUT YOU”

SAWEETIE FT. QUAVO – “EMOTIONAL”

LION BABE FT. RAEKWON – “WESTERN WORLD”

VICTOR OLADIPO FT PNB ROCK – “CONNECTED”

03 GREEDO FT. SHORLINE MAFIA – “TRAPHOUSE”

SLIMELIFE SHAWTY FT. JGREEN – “AIN’T SHIT CHANGE”

ETO & SUPERIOR – “FORTUNE”

3AM – “OFF A PERC”

HAKEEM PRIME – “SIDEKICK”

YUNGEEN ACE – “SO LONG”

COCA VANGO & LIGHT SKIN KEISHA – “SNOW”