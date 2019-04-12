Big K.R.I.T. “Energy,” Rich The Kid “The World Is Yours 2” & More | Daily Visuals 4.11.19

Many men wish that had that Big K.R.I.T. energy but at the end of the day only a select few are blessed with that trait and today the Mississippi rapper is here to show you how it is and where it comes from.

In his official visual for “Energy,” Big K.R.I.T. takes things to his hometown where he lamps with family, shows what Black girl magic would look like on any given day and gets it lit at night in the middle of nowhere. Pretty dope stuff.

Rich The Kid meanwhile reflects on his struggle while enjoying the fruits of his labor in his clip to “The World Is Yours 2.” You’d think it would’ve had a Nas sample but nah.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yung Bans, Young T.O., and more.

BIG K.R.I.T. – “ENERGY”

RICH THE KID – “THE WORLD IS YOURS 2”

YUNG BANS – “SIDE BY SIDE”

YHUNG T.O. – “HOLD IT DOWN”

YOUNG CHOP – “BAD BITCH”

ETHMADASSASSIN FT. TRICE BE PHANTOM MAGNETIQ – “SPOILER ALERT”

ALLBLACK & KENNY BEATS – “3 POINT STANCE”