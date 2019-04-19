Cam’ron ft. Disco Black & Vellz “Choppers,” Avrex ft. Guru, Krumbsnatcha & Big Shug “Seasons Change” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.19

Though Dip Set dropped their long-awaited reunion album just six months ago, fans of the iconic Harlem rap group haven’t gotten many videos to enjoy since it’s release, but it seems like Cam is ready to get back out there and rep Harlem World with a few new friends.

Today the Dip Set general released a new 10-minute mini film for his visual to “Choppers” where he’s joined by Disco Black and Vellz and remind everyone that regardless of how many records he’s sold, Cam and his army got some heavy artillery and are ready to ride at a moment’s notice.

And 9 years ago today Hip-Hop lost a legend when Gangstarr’s Guru passed away but in an effort to keep his memory alive Avrex links up with Krumbsnatcha and Big Shug to remind everyone of the Hip-Hop OG in the clip to “Seasons Change.” R.I.P. Gifted Unlimited Rhymes Universal and thank you for the classics.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including a Harlem Night’s inspired clip from Young Dolph featuring Snoop Dogg, Tech N9ne and more.

CAM’RON FT. DISCO BLACK & VELLZ – “CHOPPERS”

AVREX FT. GURU, KRUMBSNATCHA & BIG SHUG – “SEASONS CHANGE”

YOUNG DOLPH FT. SNOOP DOGG – “I THINK I CAN FLY”

TECH N9NE – “LIKE I AIN’T”

LIL DICKY – “EARTH”

CARNAGE FT. PRINZE GEORGE – “LETTING PEOPLE GO”

YUNG BANS & YNW MELLY – “GUTTA B*TCH”

VORY – “STAY”

LEVEN KALI FT. SYD – “DO U WRONG”

LOSO & FROST – “GO N GET IT”

JACKBOY – “WOW WOW WOW”

FARRAH FROSTT – “NOT IN THE MOOD”