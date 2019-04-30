Papoose ft. Casanova “Shooter,” 21 Savage “Ball W/O You” & More | Daily Visuals 4.29.19

Papoose is taking a break from being a prime example of what Black Love is supposed to be to get back on his street sh*t.

Linking up with fellow Brooklynite Casanova, Pap and his crew squad up to remind his haters that he and Cas are still willing to let them thangs go in their visual to “Shooter.”

And say what you will about Amber Rose but Kanye West made some of his best music during and after their relationship. Will that apply to Amber’s most recent rapper ex, 21 Savage? We’ll have to wait and see but in his clip for “Ball W/O You” Savage gets on his smooth ish and raps showcases how his relationship with a young woman went sour due to her partying ways.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Bob Marley & The Wailers, Boosie Badazz, and more.

