Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Mild Heart Attack

Get well soon.

R&B singer Peabo Bryson was hospitalized after suffering a mild heart attack. The medical emergency actually occurred over the weekend.

Reports TMZ:

A rep for Peabo tells TMZ … the Grammy-winning balladeer was at his home in Georgia early Saturday morning when he suffered the mild heart attack. We’re told Peabo’s currently responsive and both his medical team and family are optimistic he’ll make a speedy recovery.

The rep tells us, “At this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated.”

Bryson won a Grammy in 1993 for a “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle from the Alladin soundtrack.

Protect Peabo Bryson as at all costs.

