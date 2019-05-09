Young Dolph ft. Juciy J & Project Pat “By Mistake,” Casanova “Steppin Out” & More | Daily Visuals 5.8.19

A few months ago someone tried Young Dolph while in the club and found out that even though the young rapper loves to lay back and relax in his videos, he and his peoples will put paws on cats in real life.

Now that he can get back to his regularly scheduled way of life, Young Dolph comes through with a new visual for the Juicy J and Project Pat assisted “By Mistake” where a pool party with twerking young women is on the order of the day and life couldn’t be sunnier for the aforementioned artists.

Back in Brooklyn Casanova imagines how an attempt on his life might go down should he ever become the President of The United States in his clip to “Steppin Out.” We’re surprised he didn’t think to use a MAGA hit man. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from PnB Rock featuring Tee Grizzley, Xavr Sosa, and more.

YOUNG DOLPH FT. JUICY J & PROJECT PAT – “BY MISTAKE”

CASANOVA – “STEPPIN OUT”

PNB ROCK FT. TEE GRIZZLEY – “GO TO MARS”

DENZEL CURRY – “RICKY”

XAVR SOSA – “DEVOTED”

POSA – “DROPPING JEWELS”

YOUNG NUDY FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION”

RUSS – “CIVIL WAR”

QUELLE CHRIS – “WYRM”

KEMBA – “DEADASS”

JOHN JIGG$ – “EVERYDAY”