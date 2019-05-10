Cardi B Countersued By Blogger Tasha K For $1M

The ongoing legal beef between Cardi B and a celebrity blogger is about to get expensive. After the Invasion Of Privacy rapper initially filed a $1 million lawsuit against Tasha K for spreading alleged falsehoods, Tasha K is countersuing after claiming she’s been getting violent threats from fans of the rapper.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, celebrity blogger Latasha K has filed suit against Cardi in federal court. The suit comes two months after Cardi sued her for defamation.

Latasha says she runs a YouTube channel with 500k followers and runs various other successful social media accounts for her celebrity blog.

She admits publishing a video with another blogger in which they talked about Cardi B. She claims Cardi then reached out to her privately and asked her to remove the video.

Latasha claims she offered to do an interview with Cardi to discuss her issues but Cardi declined.

In response, she claims, “Cardi B began to publicly defame Ms. Kebe, referring to her as ‘this blogger lady, by stating that Ms. Kebe makes up fake stories; harasses all of Cardi B’s friends; constantly stalks Cardi B; falsely claims that she has legitimate sources giving her information about Cardi B; uses Cardi B’s name for ‘click bait’; and many other false accusations.”

Cardi’s legal team or reps have yet to respond to this new filing.

