DJ Paul KOM ft. Beanie Sigel “Real Money,” Waka Flocka Flame & Neon Dreams “Turn It To A Rave” & More | Daily Visuals 5.10.19

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve gotten some new material from Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and Beanie Sigel alike but with Paul about to drop his new project Power, Pleasure & Painful Things, the southern producer links up with the Broad Street Bully for a new cut.
Collaborating in the clip for “Real Money,” Paul finds himself deejaying a dimly lit party where dudes cut rugs with precision while Beans gets hooded down to lay it down one time for the G’s.
Going from a gangsta party to a wild rave, Waka Flocka gets beastly with his style and look for his extra lit visual to “Turn It To A Rave.”
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Open Mike Eagle featuring Lizzo, Sauce Walka, and more.
DJ PAUL KOM FT. BEANIE SIGEL – “REAL MONEY”
WAKA FLOCKA FLAME & NEON DREAMS – “TURN IT TO A RAVE”
LIT CAM & BOOZIE BADAZZ – “MY LIL YEAH”
OPEN MIKE EAGLE & LIZZO – “EXTRA CONSENT”
SAUCE WALKA – “HOW MANY”
YUNG PINCH FT. GASHI – “WINK EMOJI”
HOPSIN – “PICASSO”
KUR FT. MOZZY – “SOUL”
SOSMULA & BONEZ MC – “1K SHOTZ”
MICO COCKY FT. PREZI – “MAKE A WAY REMIX”
