DJ Paul KOM ft. Beanie Sigel “Real Money,” Waka Flocka Flame & Neon Dreams “Turn It To A Rave” & More | Daily Visuals 5.10.19

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve gotten some new material from Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and Beanie Sigel alike but with Paul about to drop his new project Power, Pleasure & Painful Things, the southern producer links up with the Broad Street Bully for a new cut.

Collaborating in the clip for “Real Money,” Paul finds himself deejaying a dimly lit party where dudes cut rugs with precision while Beans gets hooded down to lay it down one time for the G’s.

Going from a gangsta party to a wild rave, Waka Flocka gets beastly with his style and look for his extra lit visual to “Turn It To A Rave.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Open Mike Eagle featuring Lizzo, Sauce Walka, and more.

DJ PAUL KOM FT. BEANIE SIGEL – “REAL MONEY”

WAKA FLOCKA FLAME & NEON DREAMS – “TURN IT TO A RAVE”

LIT CAM & BOOZIE BADAZZ – “MY LIL YEAH”

OPEN MIKE EAGLE & LIZZO – “EXTRA CONSENT”

SAUCE WALKA – “HOW MANY”

YUNG PINCH FT. GASHI – “WINK EMOJI”

HOPSIN – “PICASSO”

KUR FT. MOZZY – “SOUL”

SOSMULA & BONEZ MC – “1K SHOTZ”

MICO COCKY FT. PREZI – “MAKE A WAY REMIX”