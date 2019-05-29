It’s A Love Fest In Ty Dolla $ign & J. Cole’s Visual to “Purple Emoji” [VIDEO]

Whether you know it or not we’re living in historic times as we’re reminded daily that racism and homophobia isn’t just alive and well in 2019, but running rampant and basically thriving thanks to, well, y’all already know.

But love conquers all and Ty Dolla $ign links up with J. Cole to show that regardless of our differences the understanding shared between two people is as inspirational as it is beautiful. In the Olivia Rose directed visual to “Purple Emoji,” Ty and Cole kick their sh*t while highlighting how different couples from all walks of life, friends, and family members care for their loved ones without any fear of judgement. It’s pretty moving stuff.

Check out the clip for “Purple Emoji” below and let us know your thoughts on the joint.