8 Things We Learned from Irv Gotti & Ja Rule on ‘The Breakfast Club’

It seems like just yesteryear Irv Gotti and Ja Rule’s Murder Inc. roster were giving Jay-Z and Roc-a-fella a run for their money as the hottest Hip-Hop record label in the music game. Then 50 Cent signed to Dr. Dre and Eminem’s Shady/Aftermath imprint and took a bulldozer to the Murder Inc. empire.

After going through their own personal trials a tribulations more than a decade later Irv Gotti and Ja Rule link up again in preparation for a possible Murder Inc. reunion tour and sit down with DJ Envy and Angela Yee to talk about their children, the lessons they’ve learned over the years, and what’s next for them in their careers.

Whether it was Ja Rule opening up about that Fyre Festival turned survival of the fittest contest or Irv Gotti revealing an upcoming record with the game’s most polarizing celebrity, this was one of the most entertaining interviews you’ll ever hear from the Murder Inc. OG’s.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Irv Gotti and Ja Rule on The Breakfast Club.

1. Cheat Code

Irv Gotti admits to helping his kids “cheat life” by having them forego a college education and put them on to the big boy business straight outta high school where they currently have six-figure salaries. At least he didn’t bribe their way into some prestigious universities. Ja Rule for his part feels college is important in a person’s life and is sending his kid to Full Sail University in Florida to get some higher learning done.

