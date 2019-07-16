CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Teases A Fendi Collab on The Gram

Nicki Minaj out here dropping hints about a possible Fendi collection...

Source: The Met Gala 2017 – Arrivals Featuring: Nicki Minaj Where: NYC, New York, United States When: 01 May 2017 Credit: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com Uploaded By Godspeed

There was a time when a Hip-Hop artist collaborating popular clothing brands was considered a huge deal, but nowadays it feels such ventures for rap stars have become the status and now it seems like Nicki Minaj may be the latest to get in on the practice.

Recently the Queen rapper got people thinking that she’s working on a collaboration collection with Fendi when she took to IG to pose in some spiffy pink Fendi gear while captioning “All I’ll say is dreams really do come true,” and “Coming Soon.” While she didn’t outright say it was a Nicki Minaj/Fendi collection, it certainly seems like she’s hinting at the possibility of such a project.

If the collaboration proves to be a thing it couldn’t come a better time for the Pinkprint artist who’s readying the release of her next album and should it drop at the same time as a Nicki Minaj Fendi collection, she could truly be on top of the world on some next ish.

Would you be willing to shell out a few G’s on a Nicki/Fendi outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

