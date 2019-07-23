Curren$y “Right Now,” Freddie Gibbs & Madlib ft. Anderson .Pakk “Giannis” & More | Daily Visuals 7.22.19

Does Curren$y just live in the studio these days? After dropping a few mixtapes already this year, Spitta Andretti is readying to drop another project dubbed Hot In August and drops off a new visual in support of the forthcoming joint.

In his colorful visual to “Right Now,” Curren$y styles everywhere from his sneaker closet (impressive) to his driveway which houses some classic automobiles. Oh, and he has a thick young woman twerk next to him on the couch. Seems like an average weeknight activity for him.

Speaking of entertaining waves, Freddie Gibbs links up with Madlib and Anderson .Pakk and gets his jet ski on the water in his clip to “Giannis.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Emilio Rojas, Rich Bran, and more.

CURREN$Y – “RIGHT NOW”

FREDDIE GIBBS & MADLIB FT. ANDERSON .PAAK – “GIANNIS”

LARRY JUNE – “FEELING GOOD TODAY”

EMILIO ROJAS – “COMMUNICATE”

DONWILL FT. QUELLE CHRIS – “SCREENS”

RICH BRAN – “KIDS”

CHRONIXX – “JAH IS THERE”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “HOW I’M COMING”

HAPPYBIRTHDAYCALVIN FT. TATI – “KARI’S SONG”

BLACK FORTUNE – “KEITH SWEAT”

WHITE DAVE – “GLASS SLIPPER SHORTY”

NOVELISS – “TRAIN OF THOUGHT”