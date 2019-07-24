Nef The Pharaoh “South Vellejo,” K Camp “Suicide” & More | Daily Visuals 7.23.19

The Bay Area might’ve lost the NBA Finals and Kevin Durant in the process, but at least they still have their abundance of talented rappers.

Nef The Pharaoh lands in said category and in his visual to “South Vallejo” strolls through his hood with his crew whether on foot or on the bus and turns up with his people when he hits the block.

Back In ATL K Camp rolls hard in some luxury automobiles before laying up in a house of worship in the clip to “Suicide.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Donwill featuring Quelle Chris, Dante Rapper, and more.

NEF THE PHARAOH – “SOUTH VALLEJO”

K CAMP – “SUICIDE”

DONWILL FT. QUELLE CHRIS – “SCREENS”

SCIENZE – “THE WAITRESS.”

DANTE RAPPER – “600 HORSES”

YK OSIRIS – “YOUNG KING”

CRAIG XEN – “CRY BABY/CELL 17”

SMOOKY MARGIELAA – “THE JUDGE”

POLO G – “THROUGH DA STORM”

LIL GNAR – “OCTANE SEX”