Get A BTS Look At ‘Wu Assassins’, Netflix’s Latest Supernatural Martial Arts Series

If you aren’t already indulging in all kinds of martial arts fades getting dished out on Netflix’s Wu Assassins then we got something that might sway you to do so.

In this Behind the Fight featurette, Wu Assassins Byron Mann, Katheryn Winnick and Iko Uwais get into the fighting styles utilized in the knuckle breaking series and how their cultures come into play with the supernatural elements incorporated into the scenes. Will someone get Bruce Leroy on the phone so he can introduce “The Glow” to these cats? Just sayin.’

Check out the cool behind the scenes clip for Wu Assassins below and get a better appreciation of the work the men and women involved in the making of the series put in to make it as enjoyable as can be.

Peep the proper trailer for the series below.