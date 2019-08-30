Rick Ross “Fascinated,” Tech N9ne “Chuki Fever” & More | Daily Visuals 8.29.19

Ever since dropping Port of Miami 2, The Bawse been going hard with the release of visuals both solo and guest featured as of late and today continues to be on his grizzly.

For the clip to his album cut “Fascinated,” Rozay finds himself getting fitted for some tailor made baller garment by an attractive young woman who actually doesn’t seem to know what she’s doing. Then again, measure twice and cut once, right? Shorty measured his shoulders like 30 times though so that one cut better be historically spectacular, b.

Elsewhere Tech N9ne crashes a country bar and lets the patrons know he ain’t the one to be played with in his latest clip for “Chuki Fever.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from GoldLink featuring Tyler, The Creator and Jay Prince, Matt Muse, and more.

RICK ROSS – “FASCINATED”

TECH N9NE – “CHUKI FEVER”

GOLDLINK FT. TYLER, THE CREATOR & JAY PRINCE – “U SAY”

300ILBS OF GUWOP – “CAPPIN’”

MATT MUSE – “MYSELF”

COMETHAZINE – “NO EVIDENCE”

BISHOP NEHRU & BRADY WATT – “MADE FOR THIS”