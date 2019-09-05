Slim Thug ft. Killa Kyleon “King Sh*t,” Lil Wookie ft. Young Thug “Thot Life” & More | Daily Visuals 9.4.19

It’s been a minute since Slim Thug had everyone trying to tip on everything from 44’s to 8-speeds, but lately the H-Town rapper has been going hard trying to regain that steam that made him a household name in Hip-Hop circa ’05.

For his latest offering the former Swishahouse representative once again links up with Killa Kyleon for his clip to “King Sh*t” to show they still dripping in ice, lean, and a pair of Fear of God Nikes. Those hella exclusive.

Keeping with the scene in the south, Young Thug lends his talents to Lil Wookie while they turn the recording studio into their own personal strip club and make it rain for the visual to “Thot Life.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J. Lately, Blaatina and NLE Choppa, and more.

SLIM THUG FT. KILLA KYLEON – “KING SH*T”

LIL WOOKIE FT. YOUNG THUG – “THOT LIFE”

GOERGIA ANNE MULDROW & DECLAIME – “PROTECT YOURSELF + P.A.L.”

J. LATELY – “RUN”

BLAATINA & NLE CHOPPA – “WATCH OUT”

YUNG MAL – “TRAYVON”

TAY B – “10 ON AMIRI”