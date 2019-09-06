Lil Nas X “Panini,” Cyn Santana “Real Life” & More | Daily Visuals 9.5.19

2019 was a helluva year for Lil Nas X thanks to his breakout country hit “Old Country Road,” but can lightning strike twice for the Georgia artist?

Looking to continue his road to riches, Lil Nas X releases his latest big budget visual for “Panini” which finds Nas X in a futuristic Tron like setting where he tries to get the attention of a young woman wandering around the digitally enhanced city. Wait, we thought – never mind.

Love & Hip Hop stunner Cyn Santana meanwhile looks to break into the music game by taking it back to the humble beginnings of her block in her clip for “Real Life.” Joe Buddens gonna jump on this remix?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Gotit, Reese LaFlare, and more.

LIL NAS X – “PANINI”

CYN SANTANA – “REAL LIFE”

LIL GOTIT – “DRIP ON”

REESE LAFLARE – “LIL SKATE FOR PRESIDENT”

MARLON CRAFT – “FAMILY”

TRIFEDREW FT. ZUSE – “JUNGLE”

O RACKS FT. JOSE GUAPO & TRAE DA KIDD – “CITY TO CITY”