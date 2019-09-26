Before Nas was dubbed the prophet or The Notorious B.I.G. was crowned the King of New York, Rakim was known as The God MC and though he’s hasn’t dropped anything new in a hot minute he’s still nicer than 95% of rappers from the past and the present. Now with his book Don’t Sweat The Technique hitting bookstands, Rakim Allah checked in with The Breakfast Club to build with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy while getting into his historic run in Hip-Hop.

Getting into his legendary rap beef with fellow OG Hip-Hop legend Big Daddy Kane, his issue with KRS-One, and why he had a problem with Nas’ “Autobiography of Rakim,” The 18th Letter MC showcases how he can command the crowd even when he’s not spitting rhymes on a mic.

Here are the 11 things we learned from Rakim on The Breakfast Club.

Though he’s a legend now, Rakim admits that before he ever cut a record he “was content with being a neighborhood rapper and wanting to go to college” where he planned on playing quarterback for the football team. It wasn’t until his man convinced him to get down with Marley Marl that he decided to pursue a rap career.

