YBN Cordae ft. Anderson .Paak “RNP,” Raz B ft. The East Side Boyz “Get It Low” & More | Daily Visuals 10.15.19

Though he’s not as big as some of his peers of this “mumble rap” generation, YBN Cordae really is one of the games best young lyricists and for his latest video the YG takes it back to the Blaxploitation era for our entertainment.

For his latest Anderson .Paak assisted visuals to the J. Cole produced “RNP,” YBN Cordae and AP get decked out in bellbottoms and afros white pimping it all over the hood. It’s pretty funny stuff, man.

Back in the club, Raz B and The East Side Boyz get it lit with a gas can and some thick young women who wouldn’t stop grinding if it caused a fire for real in the clip for “Get It Low.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dreezy featuring Jacquees, Singapore Kane, and more.

YBN CORDAE FT. ANDERSON .PAAK – “RNP”

RAZ B FT. THE EAST SIDE BOYZ – “GET IT LOW”

DREEZY FT. JACQUEES – “LOVE SOMEONE”

SINGAPORE KANE – “MY ENVIRONMENT”

SEDDY HENDRIX – “DEAD HOMIES”

YS – “REAL FROM THE START”

YOUNG REELA FT. 300REZ – “PRETTY PENNY”