Tyler, The Creator “I Think,” Bankroll Freddie ft. Young Dolph & Lil Baby “Drip Like Dis” & More | Daily Visuals 10.24.19

For high school seniors, prom night can become that one night or experience that can provide a lifetime of memories to smile on or a lifelong scar one carries with them until the end of time. For Tyler, The Creator, we’d probably have to go with the latter.

In his latest visual for “I Think” the Odd Future alumni recreates a prom dance scene where he mushes partying people out his way before ultimately taking a sad solo pic in remembrance of his “big” night. Welcome to the club, homie.

From a somber-ish time to a lit as heck one, Bankroll Freddie links up with Young Dolph and Lil Baby to floss expensive designer clothes, ice, whips, and thick young women in the clip to “Drip Like Dis.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from The Soul Rebels, iyla, and more.

TYLER, THE CREATOR – “I THINK”

BANKROLL FREDDIE FT. YOUNG DOLPH & LIL BABY – “DRIP LIKE DIS”

TYLA YAWEH FT. YG – “I THINK I LUV HER”

THE SOUL REBELS – “BLOW THE HORNS”

IYLA – “CALIFORNIA”

CONWAY THE MACHINE – “NO WOMEN NO KIDS”

STIRFRYBOYZ – “ELON”

DOMANI – “ONE DAY”