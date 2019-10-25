CLOSE
HomeNews

Tyler, The Creator “I Think,” Bankroll Freddie ft. Young Dolph & Lil Baby “Drip Like Dis” & More | Daily Visuals 10.24.19

Tyler, The Creator wigs out at prom and Bankroll Freddie turns up with Young Dolph and Lil Baby. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 25: Rapper Young Dolph performs in concert during the ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour 2017’ at Emo’s on September 25, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

For high school seniors, prom night can become that one night or experience that can provide a lifetime of memories to smile on or a lifelong scar one carries with them until the end of time. For Tyler, The Creator, we’d probably have to go with the latter.

In his latest visual for “I Think” the Odd Future alumni recreates a prom dance scene where he mushes partying people out his way before ultimately taking a sad solo pic in remembrance of his “big” night. Welcome to the club, homie.

From a somber-ish time to a lit as heck one, Bankroll Freddie links up with Young Dolph and Lil Baby to floss expensive designer clothes, ice, whips, and thick young women in the clip to “Drip Like Dis.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from The Soul Rebels, iyla, and more.

TYLER, THE CREATOR – “I THINK”

BANKROLL FREDDIE FT. YOUNG DOLPH & LIL BABY – “DRIP LIKE DIS”

TYLA YAWEH FT. YG – “I THINK I LUV HER”

THE SOUL REBELS – “BLOW THE HORNS”

IYLA – “CALIFORNIA”

CONWAY THE MACHINE – “NO WOMEN NO KIDS”

STIRFRYBOYZ – “ELON”

DOMANI – “ONE DAY”

Daily Visuals

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Born Again Blowhard: Kanye West Says Sunday Service-Inspired ‘Jesus Is Born’ LP Dropping On Christmas
10.24.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close