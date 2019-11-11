Mr. Roarke Tortures His Guests In New Horror Spin On ‘Fantasy Island’ [Video]

In the age of reboots it was only a matter of time before Fantasy Island got its turn in the 21st century spotlight. But this re-imagining of the classic 70’s TV series is to die for.

In the new trailer for Sony’s Fantasy Island we’re not getting a feel-good story about people who have their secret dreams come true in a tropical island, but instead we’re getting treated to a horror film about people’s secret dreams becoming their worst nightmares on a secluded island with no cell phone reception. Oh the joy.

Starring Michael Pena as Mr. Roarke, this new iteration of Fantasy Island finds its guests revealing their deepest desires only to find themselves fighting for their lives and trying to figure out how to escape the tropical resort in one piece. Looks like a bloody good time if you ask us.

And if you’re looking for a little person to replace the late Hervé Villechaize aka Tattoo from the OG series as Mr. Roarke’s assistant, you’ll have to settle for Parisa Fitz-Henley, who you may remember from Jessica Jones.

Peep the trailer to Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops on Valentine’s Day in 2020.