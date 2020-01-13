8 Things We Learned from Will Smith & Martin Lawrence on ‘The Breakfast Club’

It’s been more than a decade since we’ve seen our favorite comedy/action duo on screen together taking down bad guys and drug lords in Bad Boys II. But with Bad Boys For Life just days from finally landing in theaters, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been making the media rounds and found themselves at the cool kids table known as The Breakfast Club.

After being introduced to Charlamagne Tha God’s ass mold, the comedy icons chopped it up with the morning trio and spoke on everything they could for the quick interview.

From talking about why it took so long for the film to be made to Will Smith admitting he was jealous of Jada’s love for the legendary Tupac Shakur, the interview was as informative as it was entertaining.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on The Breakfast Club.

Will Smith lowkey admits he’s the reason Bad Boys For Life took so long to happen, but justifies it by saying he didn’t want to a “cash grab.” “I was like ‘No, if we’re gonna make a Bad Boys – a third one, it has to be deservant. There has to be messages and ideas. We gotta be talking about something and it’s not just blowing some stuff up and getting paid.”

