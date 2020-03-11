‘Altered Carbon 2’s Simone Missick & Renee Elise Goldsberry Are Black Women Holding Down The Future

Netflix’s Altered Carbon 2‘s main character may be a dude, but it’s all about the women. Specifically, the Black women.

Simone Missick (Trepp) and Renee Elise Goldsberry (Quellcrist Falconer) hold down the protagonist Takeshi Kovacs (portrayed by Anthony Mackie) and keep the enigmatic but focused character centered. Falconer is his lost love while Trepp is a bounty hunter who plays a major role in the clutch, and has her own issues to deal with, too.

“It’s really wonderful to play women heroes,” Goldsberry tells Hip-Hop Wired. “The reason why I came about the franchise was to created worlds where women of color would be heroes in the world.”

The relationship with Kovac and Falconer spans centuries (watch the series), and although it may not be spoken of, it’s dope to watch Black love so much time on the Netflix screen. Add mystery, intrigue and frenetic action, and it’s no wonder the series is a hit.

Adds Goldsberry, “It’s interesting because the show is about this really wonderful strong Black male lead, Kovacs. But always, he is always looking to and is surrounded by and saved by strong women.”

And it’s great to see two Black women delivering proper fades in the future.

“To be on this show, and to have these two women represented who are extremely opposites of one another…to have that represented and it not be questioned, I hope that foreshadows what is going to be the future of this world,” says Missick.

Altered Carbon 2 is streaming on Netflix right now.