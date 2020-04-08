The Weeknd “Until I Bleed Out,” NBA YoungBoy “Step On Sh*t” & More | Daily Visuals 4.7.20

We’re not sure what The Weeknd been on with his last few visuals but he’s sure grown found of his porn stache and looking bloodied up.

For his latest visuals to “Until I Bleed Out,” the Canadian crooner continues the drug hazed escapade from his previous clips and finds himself at a private soiree where he’s the half-dead life of the party before ending up a the desert dolo. What in the f*ck?! Shave that already!

Meanwhile in quarantine life, NBA YoungBoy seems to be catching up with Mary Jane as he and his homie partake in her love along with his other “girlfriends” (Makaveli reference) in his clip to “Step On Sh*t.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Skooly, Mo3, and more.

THE WEEKND – “UNTIL I BLEED OUT”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “STEP ON SH*T”

SKOOLY – “I’M REALLY HIM”

MO3 – “BROKEN LOVE”

SAUCE WALKA – “SAUCE CREED”

TOBI – “GROWTH”