French Montana “That’s A Fact,” 2nd Generation Wu ft. Method Man “New Generation” & More | Daily Visuals 4.20.20

French Montana in the kitchen cookin' and the Wu-Tang continues for a new generation. Today's Daily Visuals.

Method Man

Looks like French Montana is ready to expand his resume as he’s once again gotten behind the camera and directed another one of his own music videos.

Getting in the directors chair for his latest visuals to “That’s A Fact,” French Montana gets his Breaking Bad on and cooks up some product in the kitchen before heading to his private jet still draped in some highly sought after PPE. French must have that government plug.

And the Wu-Tang saga seems like it’s going to continue for a minute as seeds of Method Man (PXWER) and U-God (iNTeLL) link up to create 2nd Generation Wu and go on a fantastic voyage out of space with Method Man in their visuals to “New Generation Remix).

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trouble featuring Jeezy, Rod Wave, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA – “THAT’S A FACT”

2ND GENERATION WU FT. METHOD MAN – “NEW GENERATION REMIX”

TROUBLE FT. JEEZY – “MEDUSA”

BISHOP NEHRU FT. MF DOOM – “MEATHEAD”

ROD WAVE – “THE LAST SAD SONG”

LIL LOADED – “WIT THE BUSINESS”

LIL SKIES – “FIDGET”

Daily Visuals

04.21.20
