Phresher ft. Casanova “Big Dawg,” Lil Baby “All In” & More | Daily Visuals 4.23.20

It was only a matter of time before two of New York’s wildest men in the rap game got together to bark on a track tailor made for the block.

Linking up for the visuals to “Big Dawg,” Brooklyn’s musclemen Phresher and Casanova gather their respective crews to wild out on these Bucktown streets while reminding any and everyone they can easily get rolled up on. When was this video shot? Everyone got shorts and tees on while acting like the Coronavirus isn’t looking for groups of people to party with.

From Brooklyn to Atlanta, Lil Baby is doing his own thing and in his clip for “All In” balls out with his people after cleaning his jewelry in the kitchen using boiling water. We ain’t even think of that. We just use toothpaste and warm water.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mulatto, Grafh, and more.

PHRESHER FT. CASANOVA – “BIG DAWG”

LIL BABY – “ALL IN”

MULATTO – “NO HOOK”

GRAFH – “ANONYMOUS”

JAMAL GASOL & DIRTY DIGGS FT. PLANET ASIA – “COOKIES”

JACKBOY – “CLEANING CREW”

ROD WAVE – “F*CK THE WORLD”

ZAYTHEGOAT – “IT IS WHAT IT IS”

NEEK BUCKS – “CORNER GOSPEL 4”