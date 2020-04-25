CLOSE
HomeNews

Benny The Butcher & BSF ft. Rick Hyde & Heem “Da Mob/Quarantin,” Rarri ft. Trippie Redd “She Broke My Heart” & More | Daily Visuals 4.24.20

Benny The Butcher and BSF holding down the block and Rarri links up with Trippie Redd to mend their broken hearts. Today's Daily Visuals.

While we all love the trio known as Griselda, we can’t expect them to just make records together all the time now can we? After killing a gang of tracks alongside Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher links up with BSF, Rick Hyde and Heem in the visuals to “Da Mob/Quarantine” where the squad takes it to the streets to lay down bars, bodies, and bones.

Back on a softer tip, Rarri and Trippie Redd connect in their new clip to “She Broke My Heart” which finds the two men getting roasted in the studio while talking about the heartache they suffered at the hands of a woman. Happens to the best of us, bro.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Runaway Rich featuring T.I., Stunna 4 Vegas, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER & BSF FT. RICK HYDE & HEEM – “DA MOB/QUARANTINE”

RARRI FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “SHE BROKE MY HEART”

RUNAWAY RICH FT. T.I. – “DUMPIN”

FIVIO FOREIGN – “DRIVE BY”

INDIA SHAWN FT. 6LACK – “NOT TOO DEEP”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “FREESTYLE”

DON TRIP – “NO GIMMICKS”

GIVEON – “THE BEACH”

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Daily Visuals

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 itemsK.C. Johnson: 1995-96 Bulls vs. this seasonís Warriors: Debate centers around defense
‘The Last Dance’ Episodes 3 & 4 Focuses On Dennis Rodman Era, Pistons & More
04.27.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close