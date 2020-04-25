Benny The Butcher & BSF ft. Rick Hyde & Heem “Da Mob/Quarantin,” Rarri ft. Trippie Redd “She Broke My Heart” & More | Daily Visuals 4.24.20

While we all love the trio known as Griselda, we can’t expect them to just make records together all the time now can we? After killing a gang of tracks alongside Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher links up with BSF, Rick Hyde and Heem in the visuals to “Da Mob/Quarantine” where the squad takes it to the streets to lay down bars, bodies, and bones.

Back on a softer tip, Rarri and Trippie Redd connect in their new clip to “She Broke My Heart” which finds the two men getting roasted in the studio while talking about the heartache they suffered at the hands of a woman. Happens to the best of us, bro.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Runaway Rich featuring T.I., Stunna 4 Vegas, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER & BSF FT. RICK HYDE & HEEM – “DA MOB/QUARANTINE”

RARRI FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “SHE BROKE MY HEART”

RUNAWAY RICH FT. T.I. – “DUMPIN”

FIVIO FOREIGN – “DRIVE BY”

INDIA SHAWN FT. 6LACK – “NOT TOO DEEP”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “FREESTYLE”

DON TRIP – “NO GIMMICKS”

GIVEON – “THE BEACH”