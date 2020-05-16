CLOSE
G Herbo “Friend & Foes,” Smokepurpp ft. Lil Pump “Off My Chest” & More | Daily Visuals 5.15.20

G Herbo has a thing for fire and Smokepurpp tears up an office with the help of Lil Pump. Today's Daily Visuals.

Lil Pump

Source: Nabil Elderkin/Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

Friend or foe yo, state ya biz?! G Herbo wants to know what side of the fence y’all playing and in his latest video is showing he ready to flame anyone who isn’t a part of his circle.

In his visuals to “Friends & Foes,” Herbo takes a brisk walk through the land while the background features buildings and bushes on fires, thunderstorms crackin’ and just an overall apocalyptic environment. He still smoked some trees though. With all that fire around might as well put it to good use.

Smokepurpp meanwhile shows that he and Lil Pump aren’t exactly cut out for a regular nine-to-five as they wreck their office space for their clip to “Off My Chest.” They truly lived the dream.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from the Van Buren Boys, Kenny Mason, and more.

G HERBO – “FRIENDS & FOES”

SMOKEPURPP FT. LIL PUMP – “OFF MY CHEST”

VAN BUREN BOYS – “MO IN THE BENZ”

KENNY MASON – “FIRESTARTER”

OMB BLOODBATH FT. MAXY KREAM – “DROPOUT”

YUNGEEN ACE – “400 SHOTS”

FLIPP DINERO – “JUMP OFF”

BRUSE WAYNE – “HIGHLANDER FREESTYLE”

YOUNG ROG – “ON THE ROAD”

 

Daily Visuals

