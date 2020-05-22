Dreamville “Don’t Hit Me Right Now,” Too $hort ft. Ymtk, Bandaide and Oke Junior “Give ‘Em The Blues” & More | Daily Visuals 5.21.20

It’s been a hot minute since the release of Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 but with the amount of artists featured on the project they can continue to drop new visuals for the album cuts from here till 2022.

The latest track to get the visual treatment is the Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Guapadad 4000 and Buddy featured “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” which features each artist doing their thing individually before squadin’ up to show they all family.

Elsewhere the OG pimp known as Too $hort shows that he’s still got that game that keep him surrounded by women as he turns up with Ymtk, Bandaide and Oke Junior in the clip to “Give ‘Em The Blues.” We wonder how Too $hort would’ve faired in this politically correct era with an album like Born To Mack.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peter Jackson featuring Fetty Wap, Polo G featuring BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

DREAMVILLE – “DON’T HIT ME RIGHT NOW”

TOO $HORT FT. YMTK, BANDAIDE & OKE JUNIOR – “GIVE ‘EM THE BLUES”

PETER JACKSON FT. FETTY WAP – “IF IT’S YOU”

POLO G FT. BJ THE CHICAGO KID – “WISHING FOR A HERO”

JADEN – “NINETY”

DON TOLIVER – “CARDIGAN”

KING VON – “BROKE OPPS”