50 Cent Drops The 50th Law Today In Bookstores

The 50th Law hits bookstores today and fans and business people alike will get a close look at what drives Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s business acumen. Co-written by esteemed author Robert Greene, the book is meant to serve as a blueprint for success in life and work built around one single principle; have no fear. The book will also have detailed stories of 50’s life in the hood and his survival instincts as well as his million dollar boardroom meetings and approaches. Speaking of the book, 50 stated,

“This book is a collaboration with myself and Robert Greene. It was a great experience working with Robert. You might remember him from 48 Laws Of Power, 33 Strategies Of War or The Art of Seduction, just to mention a few projects he’s actually worked on. He’s a great writer and I had an opportunity to compile information and talk to him about my experience so far and what I feel like I want to do in the future. I think it’s important for you to develop a plan. In this actual book I put down some of the concepts and ideas that I created. I expressed all of my intimate thoughts with Robert so he could assess what I was doing without having technical terms to create a description of what my planning process was. Overall I’m really proud of this actual project. It’s gone be great and when you get a chance to read it, you’ll be able to create your own 5-year plan for success.”

The 50th Law has also been deemed as an essential read for any inspiring entrepreneur and will undoubtedly be used as a teaching tool for college courses. Green also spoke of his admiration for Curtis Jackson’s all or nothing motto: “Get Rich Or Die Trying.” He stated,

“What I do when I write a book, whether its about power, seduction or war, I take the most powerful people in their field and kind of break them down. I figure out what’s the essence of them, their core of success. I call it their power center of gravity. So I decided to do that with you and after a couple of months of following you around, I decided that the secret of your success, your power center of gravity, is your fearlessness. So in any kind of situation where you’re interacting with someone, you’re the one with less fear than they do and that gives you a constant strategic advantage. You’re able to adapt to situations and take risk when other people are afraid of it and this is your source of your power and this is the subject of our book, The 50th Law. The power that anybody can have in life if they assume this fearless approach.”

50 and Greene are also scheduled to embark on a book tour to promote the literary work in the states and over seas. Stops so far include:



September 8, 2009 – New York City – Town Hall – 8p.m.

September 9, 2009 – Washington D.C. – Cramton Auditorium – 7p.m.