Rosalia ft. Travis Scott “TNK,” Paul Wall & Statik Selektah “What It Do” & More | Daily Visuals 6.2.20

With the George Floyd protests taking place across the streets of America, the combining of Black and Latino culture couldn’t have come at a better time and we have Rosalia and Travis Scott to thank for that.

For their visuals to “TNK” the Latina singer and Houston rapper bring together children of all colors to turn up with them at what seems to be a group home while Travis kicks some Spanish rhymes alongside Rosalia.

Back in Brooklyn Statik Selektah welcomes Houston’s own Paul Wall to the borough that birthed the Boot Camp Clik and in their visuals to “What It Do” pay homage to the late great Sean Price a.k.a. Ruck from Heltah Skeltah (OG’s know the deal).

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Flatbush Zombies, 42 Dugg, and more.

ROSALIA & TRAVIS SCOTT – “TNK”

PAUL WALL & STATIK SELEKTAH – “WHAT IT DO”

FLATBUSH ZOMBIES – “IAMLEGEND”

MIKE G FT. ASH RISER & GAMO – “OVERDRIVE”

42 DUGG – “IT GETS DEEPER”

FIVIO FOREIGN – “FULLY FOCUSED”

PROBLEM – “WHERE I COME FROM”

6LACK – “ATL FREESTYLE”

FREDDIE GIBBS & THE ALCHEMIST – “1985”