Tory Lanez “Stupid Again,” Styles P “I’m The Sh*t” & More | Daily Visuals 6.18.20

During the Coronavirus quarantine of the past few months, Tory Lanez is one of the few artists who kept his name buzzing on social media whether it was from his Quarantine Radio show or just dropping new visuals.

Today the Canadian crooner comes through with some new visuals in “Stupid Again” where once again he dismisses social distancing and masks to get up close and personal with some thick young women who are lowkey worth dying for. Just sayin.’

Back in the US Styles P shows and proves he’s still got the love from the streets in his clip to “I’m The Sh*t” which has random dudes on the block rhyming along to his verse. The one white dude in the video was the only fool that ain’t seem hype spitting P’s lines but it’s all love.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Saweetie, Young Black And Gifted, and more.

TORY LANEZ – “STUPID AGAIN”

STYLES P – “I’M THE SH*T”

SAWEETIE – “TAP IN”

YOUNG BLACK AND GIFTED – “IT’S A WRAP”

SNOWGOONS FT. BORN UNIQUE – “WELCOME TO THE REAL WORLD”

POPPA DA DON FT. COLE CAINE – “WE PAID FREESTYLE”

J STONE & PACMAN DA GUNMAN – “WHEN YO BAG DIFFERENT”

NSG – “GRANDAD”

CHRONIXX FT. KABAKA PYRAMID – “SAME PRAYER”