Big Boi ft. Sleepy Brown “Can’t Sleep,” Lil Durk ft. Lil Baby & Polo G “3 Headed Goat” & More | Daily Visuals 6.29.20

At this point any hopes of an OutKast reunion should be dead and buried as Andre 3000 and Big Boi don’t seem to be interested in getting fresh and clean for the fans anytime soon and though 3 Stacks has been virtually M.I.A. for years, Big Boi continues to rep the A with new material.

Once again linking up with his usual partner-in-crime, Sleepy Brown, Big Boi releases his latest visuals to “Can’t Sleep” Big Boi and Sleepy politic in front of an OutKast mural with some thick young ladies in some OG pimp whips that only us older heads can appreciate. Not every car gotta be a Phantom or Maybach to show you balling, b.

From the teachers of yesteryear to the students of the new school, Lil Durk recruits Lil Baby and Polo G for his visuals to “3 Headed Goat” where the three count stacks of cash from the streets to a warehouse where they have, well, a three-headed goat. Poor animal.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Blac Chyna, August Alsina, and more.

BIG BOI FT. SLEEPY BROWN – “CAN’T SLEEP”

LIL DURK FT. LIL BABY & POLO G – “3 HEADED GOAT”

BLAC CHYNA – “SEEN HER”

HUS KINGPIN – “THE WATERWORLD + SITUATIONS + RUNNING WITH CLOUDS”

AUGUST ALSINA – “NOLA”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI & PEEZY FT. TEAM EASTSIDE & DOUGHBOYZ CASHOUT – “WHOLE GANG”

KAHRI 1K – “OUT THE WAY”

LACRAE – “DEEP END”

ZAYTOVEN & C.O.E. MOOK – “BLACK OUT”

G4 BOYZ FT. CHIEF KEEF & G4 CHOPPA – “LOCAL SCAMMER”

YAK GOTTI – “SACRIFICE”