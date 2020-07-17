CLOSE
HomeNews

YG “Swag,” NBA YoungBoy “Sticks With Me” & More | Daily Visuals 7.16.20

YG channels some OG flavor and NBA YoungBoy plays with death. Today's Daily Visuals.

From Dre to Snoop to Game to Nipsey, what would any summer be without a little Cali flavor to get things turnt up and funky for everyone’s favorite season of the year.

For 2020 YG takes it upon himself to keep the heads ringing and boppin’ and in his latest visuals to “Swag” where he’s joined by Snoop, Tyga and others dipped in an OG LA look whenever he’s not channeling the spirit of Colin Kaepernick.

NBA YoungBoy meanwhile seems to scoff at the notion of death as he raps out of a casket while holding some toast in his funeral clip to “Sticks With Me.” Tell us if heaven got a ghetto, b! Tell Pac we miss him.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Smokepurpp featuring Young Nudy, Bizzare, and more.

YG – “SWAG”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “STICKS WITH ME”

SMOKEPURPP FT. YOUNG NUDY – “ENDS”

BIZZARE – “WHO TALKING CRAZY”

42 DUGG FT. BABYFACE RAY – “ONE OF ONE”

YUNGEEN ACE – “RECOVERY”

22GZ – “CASH APP”

RON SUNO – “LEFTY”

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Daily Visuals

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Donald Trump on campaign trail.
Racist President Trump Defends Confederate Flag & Cops Killing White Folks Like A Doof
07.17.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close