YG “Swag,” NBA YoungBoy “Sticks With Me” & More | Daily Visuals 7.16.20

From Dre to Snoop to Game to Nipsey, what would any summer be without a little Cali flavor to get things turnt up and funky for everyone’s favorite season of the year.

For 2020 YG takes it upon himself to keep the heads ringing and boppin’ and in his latest visuals to “Swag” where he’s joined by Snoop, Tyga and others dipped in an OG LA look whenever he’s not channeling the spirit of Colin Kaepernick.

NBA YoungBoy meanwhile seems to scoff at the notion of death as he raps out of a casket while holding some toast in his funeral clip to “Sticks With Me.” Tell us if heaven got a ghetto, b! Tell Pac we miss him.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Smokepurpp featuring Young Nudy, Bizzare, and more.

YG – “SWAG”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “STICKS WITH ME”

SMOKEPURPP FT. YOUNG NUDY – “ENDS”

BIZZARE – “WHO TALKING CRAZY”

42 DUGG FT. BABYFACE RAY – “ONE OF ONE”

YUNGEEN ACE – “RECOVERY”

22GZ – “CASH APP”

RON SUNO – “LEFTY”