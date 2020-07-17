Stalker Problems: A$AP Rocky Seeks Restraining Order Against Woman Who Thinks She’s His Wife

A$AP Rocky has one hell of a problem. The Harlem rapper is seeking a restraining order against a woman who has been allegedly stalking him for a cool two years.

According to TMZ, the “Goldie” rapper is seeking a temporary restraining order against a woman named Micaela Jimenez. According to A$AP, the Los Angeles woman has uninvitedly popped up at his home multiple times and even managed to finesse herself into his master bedroom on one occasion.

The details provided by A$AP make it seem like homegirl is truly off her rocker, allegedly.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, the rapper says Jimenez “has been relentless in her fixation with me and my whereabouts” to the point she’s contacted family members and close friends trying to coax info out of them. Rocky alleges, just last month, she arrived at his house, demanded to see him and threatened to force her way inside.

His security told her to leave, and she eventually did, but not before tossing ink all over his parked car and yelling, “F*** you, I’ll be back again!” … according to the docs.

A$AP also says she spotted Jimenez sleeping in her car near his home and one time she rolled up claiming they were married. Then there’s the time she tried to get a car ride without permission.

A$AP claims there were other incidents … like when he claims he found Jimenez sleeping in her car in close proximity to his house. Then in April, he claims Jimenez showed up saying she’s married to the rapper.

There’s another alleged incident in December 2018 … when Rocky was performing at Midnight Rave. A$AP says when he entered the mosh pit, she hugged him from behind. He claims there’s video footage of the incident.

That same night, Rocky claims that as he entered his crib [sic] to leave the venue she “jumped in without my permission landing on my lap while I was in the backseat. I was startled, shocked and fear for my safety.”

But that’s all light compared she rolled up to A$AP’s home, punched his security and ran into his bedroom in June 2018.

… when Jimenez allegedly showed up to the crib, punched Rocky’s assistant and raced upstairs to his master bedroom. Rocky claims “I was startled, jumped up and began to resist [her] advances.” He claims she also ripped a pearl necklace off his neck.

However, despite his claims, a judge has denied his request until a hearing next month. Apparently, because Jiminez had made threats to his security and friends, not the rapper himself. Can the judge at least make her pay having to clean his whip after she hit it with that ink, though?