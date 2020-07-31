Kehlani “Can I,” AB featuring Rick Ross “Whole Lotta Money” & More | Daily Visuals 7.30.20

The quarantine days that kept Americans across the board hunkered down at home might be over but Kehlani is still dropping visuals from home and still killing ever last one of them.

For his latest quarantine styled video to “Can I,” the seductive songstress big ups real-life sex working women of color who zoom into a private session with Kehlani while showing off what they be working with. Expect those DM’s to get flooded after this drops.

Back in Miami Antonio Brown continues to chase that platinum plaque as he links up with Rick Ross for some fun in the sun (not on the field) and lives the life of a baller for his clip to “Whole Lotta Money.” Had he not alienated two teams at the wrong time he woulda had a whole lotta more money. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mulatto featuring Gucci Mane, Dax, and more.

KEHLANI – “I CAN (QUARANTINE STYLE)”

AB FT. RICK ROSS – “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY”

MULATTO FT. GUCCI MANE – “MUWOP”

DAX – “THOUGHT THOSE WERE MY LAST WORDS”

LAMAR BRICKS FT. LIL POPPA – “LIFE PROBLEMS”

JEFE STRONG – “TOXIC RELATINSHIPS”

2FEETBINO – “EASE THE PAIN”