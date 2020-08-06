Blueface ft. Snoop Dogg “Respect My Cryppin,’” Dave East “So Confusing” & More | Daily Visuals 8.5.20

You can criticize Blueface all y’all want but he must be doing something right if he got a triple OG Hip-Hop icon to get down with him for his latest video.

Linking up with non-other than Snoop Doggy Dogg for his visuals to “Respect My Cryppin’” Blueface and the Doggfather kick it together at the studio before letting Snoop borrow his mop to clean up the track. Anyone else enjoy that Snoop Dogg Verzuz DMX battle a few weeks back? Snoop won that one, b. Sorry, X.

Back in the Beast Coast Dave East continues to grind and in his latest clip to “So Confusing” gets tatted up while smoking and reminiscing on his trap days.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Don Q featuring Benny The Butcher, Curren$y and Harry Fraud, and more.

BLUEFACE FT. SNOOP DOGG – “RESPECT MY CRYPPIN’”

DAVE EAST – “SO CONFUSING”

DON Q FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “LEGENDS”

KING VON FT. LIL DURK – “ALL THESE N**GAS”

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD – “POUNDS OF PAPER”

QUANDO RONDO – “MY LIFE STORY”

AMINE FT. YOUNG THUG – “COMPENSATING”

DONWILL – “ONE WORD FOR SPACE”