Jay-Z Covers Sky Magazine, Talks ‘Watch The Throne’ Delays

Jay-Z Covers Sky Magazine, Talks ‘Throne’ Holdups

Rap mogul Jay-Z appears on the cover of the May issue of the Delta Airline in-flight magazine, Sky.

In the interview with Sky, Hov reveals why the collaborative effort between he and Kanye West, Watch The Throne wasn’t released earlier this year as announced.

“Before success, there weren’t interviews or photo shoots,” Jay told the mag,noting that their separate career engagements have hindered the duo’s ability to get on the same page in the studio. “Now it’s a big thing to get in the studio. It’s like a process just to get there. And once I’m there, I have to dial into an emotion.”

Jay also notes that ‘Ye, still on an innovative high from the success of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is, “in an extraordinarily creative place,” impeding his ability to focus solely on one project.

Peep the cover below:

In related news, Jigga was recently awarded the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics for his performance of “Run This Town” during Super Bowl XLIV.