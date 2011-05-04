CLOSE
HomeNews

Jay-Z Covers Sky Magazine, Talks ‘Watch The Throne’ Delays

Leave a comment

Jay-Z Covers Sky Magazine, Talks ‘Throne’ Holdups

Rap mogul Jay-Z appears on the cover of the May issue of the Delta Airline in-flight magazine, Sky.

In the interview with Sky, Hov reveals why the collaborative effort between he and Kanye West, Watch The Throne wasn’t released earlier this year as announced.

“Before success, there weren’t interviews or photo shoots,” Jay told the mag,noting that their separate career engagements have hindered the duo’s ability to get on the same page in the studio.

“Now it’s a big thing to get in the studio. It’s like a process just to get there. And once I’m there, I have to dial into an emotion.”

Jay also notes that ‘Ye, still on an innovative high from the success of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is, “in an extraordinarily creative place,” impeding his ability to focus solely on one project.

Peep the cover below:

In related news, Jigga was recently awarded the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics for his performance of “Run This Town” during Super Bowl XLIV.

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Dr. Steve Perry Gives Advice To Obama, Talks Bill Cosby & Russell Simmons Beef And New Book

Trey Songz Shows Off His Collection Of Panties & Bras [VIDEO]

“Fast Five” Opens Today: Tyrese Talks Working With Vin Diesel, The Rock & The Successful Movie Franchise

T.I.’s Producer Kevin “Khao” Cates Discusses Working With Megan Good On New Film “Video Girl” [Video]

Tydolla$ign Discusses Making “Toot It And Boot It” With YG [Video]

Kanye West , watch the throne

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close