August Alsina & Rick Ross “Entanglements,” Rick Ross ft. Finna Matthewa “Pinned To The Cross,” & More | Daily Visuals 9.17.20

This past summer’s revelation that Jada Pinkette-Smith and August Alsina had an secret “entanglement” had social media exploding with shock and jokes as Will Smith caught all kinds of slander and support for the situation that he allegedly co-signed.

Of course August pounced on the opportunity presented to him and used the new phrase that Jada used to explain their affair and made an entire cut dedicated to their situation. Months later we now have some new visuals to the Rick Ross featured “Entanglements” in which August gets seduced by a few women while Ross incorporates both Will and Jada’s names into his rhymes. We’re kinda surprised Alsina didn’t use a Jada look-a-like and go full petty with the video.

Keeping with Ross for this September Thursday the Bawse dropped some visuals of his own and for his clip to the Finna Matthews assisted “Pinned To The Cross,” Rozay showcases his lavish Scarface-ish mansion and the perks that come with being Lord of the mansion.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph, 112, and more.

