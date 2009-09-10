Jay-Z and Lil Wayne Specials Air Tonight

If you haven’t seen enough of Jay-Z this week, prepare for another television appearance. The man of the moment and mastermind behind The Blueprint III will be featured on a BET special titled, “Food For Thought: Conversations with Jay-Z.” The program will touch on his meeting with Oprah in Brooklyn, a recent dinner with Barack Obama, his hush-hush marriage to Beyonce and of course, The Blueprint III. Viewers can watch Hot 97 radio personality, Angie Martinez, sports commentator, Stephen A. Smith and music journalist, Harry Allen interview Jigga at Sequio’s restaurant on Pier 17 in New York . The broadcast will interrupt BET’s 106 & Park. “Food For Thought: Conversations With Jay-Z” premieres tonight at 7 p.m.

While Jay is getting his shine on BET, Lil Wayne stans can flip to VH1 to catch Weezy in action. VH1’s “Behind The Music” debuts its new season with Wayne dialoging his codeine affected journey through life. VH1 takes viewers into his world, touching on the first time he used drugs to his introduction to Bryan “Baby” Williams and the Cash Money family. You can catch everyone’s favorite baby daddy tonight on VH1 at 10 p.m.

Check out the trailer below.