Lauryn Hill, Nas, Erykah Badu Performing At ‘Rock The Bells’

Rock The Bells Lineup Announced

The 2011 lineup for the annual Rock The Bells fest has been announced and includes some of Hip-Hop’s biggest acts.

Taking the stage August 20 in San Bernadino, California when the tour kicks off will be Lauryn Hill who’ll be joined by fellow headliners Erykah Badu and Nas.

Additional performers include Raekwon, Ghostface, Big K.R.I.T., Slaughterhouse and Curren$y.

The Rock The Bells tour dates are below.

8.20 San Bernardino, CA – San Manuel Amphitheater

08.27 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

09.03 New York, NY – Governor’s Island

09.10 Boston, MA

For more information visit www.rockthebells.net