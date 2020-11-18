DaBaby ft. Young Thug “Blind,” 2 Chainz “Lambo Wrist” & More | Daily Visuals 11.17.20

Though DaBaby’s been enjoying all kinds of highs in his career during the last year and change, recently the NC rapper has been dealing with the tragic death of his brother who took his own life last week.

Still, DaBaby puts on a brave face and continues to mush on with his meteoric rise to success and in his latest Young Thug featured visuals to “Blind” treats his “grandfather” to a birthday surprise as he includes him in his latest video shoot and lets the 90-year-old turn up like he’s in his 30’s.

Back in the A, 2 Chainz lives his life in the fast lane and doesn’t mind rocking a Lambo to do it whether brand new or totaled in his visuals to “Lambo Wrist.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Lil Nas X, R.A. The Rugged Man featuring Inspectah Deck and Timbo King, and more.

