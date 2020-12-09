Hip Hop Wired: iOne Digital’s Creative Class 2020

CLOSE
Creativity must be encouraged, harnessed and celebrated—always. This year,  each of Hip-Hop Wired’s picks for iOne Digital’s Creative Class all have one thing in common: They’ve actively pushed culture forward. These leaders have each carved out careers dedicated to impacting lives by innovating and charging ahead in their respective fields. The 2020 honorees include Dr. Sunyatta Amen, founder of wellness brand Calabash Tea & Tonic; rappers Flo Milli, Substantial, and Guapdad 4000 and Spotify executive Carl Chery. Despite a tumultuous year, each has managed to continue being a light for many during dark times.

Find out more about Hip Hop Wired’s honorees here.

 

Carl Chery

 

Flo Milli

 

Guapdad 4000

 

Substantial

 

Dr. Sunyatta Amen

 

And don’t forget to check out the rest of iOne Digital’s Creative Class at CASSIUS, BOSSIP, HelloBeautiful, Global Grind and MadameNoire.

